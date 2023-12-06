Union Savings Bank Invests $94,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.