Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Biogen by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.90. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

