Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $3,897,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,066,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

