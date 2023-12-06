Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 219,396 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

