Union Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $955.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $894.59 and a 200 day moving average of $871.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,283 shares of company stock valued at $80,719,310. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

