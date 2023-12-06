Union Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $261.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.24 and a 12 month high of $263.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average is $252.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.