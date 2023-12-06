Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 2,530 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

