Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 485 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

