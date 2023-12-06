Union Savings Bank Takes $77,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 318,089 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $231.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

