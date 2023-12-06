Union Savings Bank Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $821.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $752.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,007 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.