UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $500.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $553.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

