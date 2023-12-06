UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 989,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

