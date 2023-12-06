UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

