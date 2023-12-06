UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 493,242 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 493,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.