UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $15.45 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 69,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.77 and its 200-day moving average is $227.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

