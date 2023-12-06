UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $15.97 Million in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 846,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 144.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 894,819 shares of company stock worth $14,000,760. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $29.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

