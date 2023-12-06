UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $21.68 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 268,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 267,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,778,000 after purchasing an additional 106,376 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

