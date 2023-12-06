UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $22.75 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 756,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,749,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

