UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $18.89 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,190 shares of company stock worth $9,172,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

