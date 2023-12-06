UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $24.77 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.9 %

MELI stock opened at $1,584.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,349.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,291.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.