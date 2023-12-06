UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 124,372 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 124,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

