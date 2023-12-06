UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 284,625 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.35% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

