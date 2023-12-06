UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 300,938 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Georgetown University raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 49,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 62.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 57,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.