UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 43,276 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,160,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Gartner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Gartner by 276.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $35,684,617. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

IT stock opened at $434.83 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $441.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

