UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 60,891 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,404,000 after buying an additional 596,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $285.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average of $258.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

