UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $25.01 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,006,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 1.9 %

TRMB opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

