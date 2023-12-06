UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $27.70 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $27,697,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of SEA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.