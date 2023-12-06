UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $30.94 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 984,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 267,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

