UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 123,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,357,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:COR opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.