UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 413,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

