UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $832.00.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,007. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $821.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

