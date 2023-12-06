UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,336,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 41,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.3 %
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
