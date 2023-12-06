United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.88)-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $30.9-31.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.72 million, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

