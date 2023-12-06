United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

