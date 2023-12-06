United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $12.33 Per Share

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Sunday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $40.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $475.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $505.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.48 and a 200 day moving average of $438.06.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

