Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,540. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

