Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $466.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

