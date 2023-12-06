Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

