Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

