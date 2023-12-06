Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
BLV opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
