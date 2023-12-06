Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

