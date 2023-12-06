Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.4% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

