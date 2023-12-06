Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.