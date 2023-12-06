Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,650. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

