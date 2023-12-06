Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 86,014 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.35.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $14,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,358,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,926,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

