Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 86,014 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.35.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
