Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 511,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,745. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

