VerusCoin Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $129.86 million and $20,606.77 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 74,908,283 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 74,905,457.9433491. The last known price of VerusCoin is 2.00719786 USD and is up 29.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $25,304.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

