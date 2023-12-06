Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 5.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.99. 1,905,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,142,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 328,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

