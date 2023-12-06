Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Announces Dividend of GBX 46.14

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,282 ($16.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,433.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,470.43.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($17.85) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,543.01). Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

