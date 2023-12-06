Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

EDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

